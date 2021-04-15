Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives $13.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACEL. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. 155,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 40.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
