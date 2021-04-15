Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives $13.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACEL. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. 155,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $121,136.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at $46,713,364.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,626. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 40.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

