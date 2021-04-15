AceD Hits Market Capitalization of $562,849.62 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, AceD has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $562,849.62 and approximately $34,137.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

