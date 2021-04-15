ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $3.74 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00005873 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $324,794.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

