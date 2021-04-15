Add.xyz (ADD) One Day Volume Tops $161,973.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $161,973.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

