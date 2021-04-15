adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €288.35 ($339.24).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €277.60 ($326.59) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €280.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €281.22. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

