Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATGE opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

