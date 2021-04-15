Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.79. 191,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,798. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $46.98 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.