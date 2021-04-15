AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 6,767 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

