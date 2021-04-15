AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $3,891,966. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $60.56. 389,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,808,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

