AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $5.82 Million Stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $117.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.