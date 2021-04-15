Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 11,697 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 51,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,961. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.