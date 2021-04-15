Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $500,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $232.78. The company had a trading volume of 84,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.63 and its 200 day moving average is $189.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

