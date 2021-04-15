Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 1,514 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up approximately 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 141,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,134. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

