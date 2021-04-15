Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 139 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 63,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

