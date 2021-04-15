Aeryus Trading 1,153.1% Higher This Week (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Aeryus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Aeryus has a total market cap of $545,460.07 and $205.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 1,153.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068299 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003110 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aeryus Coin Profile

AER is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

