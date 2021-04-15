Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aflac have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company's U.S segment has been performing well and buyout of Argus Dental and Vision and Zurich North America's U.S. Corporate Life and Pensions (Group Benefits) business will fortify this business. The company’s deal with Varagon Capital Partners underlines its commitment to maintain a world-class investment platform that will generate solid risk-adjusted net investment income. Expense saving initiative by the company will aid its bottom line. A strong balance sheet with sound capital management through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. The company has been hiking its dividend for 38 consecutive years and intends to sustain the trend. However, steep expenses are squeezing the company's margins. Stressed Japan business is another concern.”

AFL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

