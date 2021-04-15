African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Down 76.7% in March

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGGFF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. African Gold Group has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.78 price target on shares of African Gold Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

