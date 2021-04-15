Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Agora by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $48,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,894,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of API stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Agora has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. Agora’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

