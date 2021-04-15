Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.12 ($3.67).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AF traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €4.94 ($5.81). The stock had a trading volume of 7,946,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.24 and a 200 day moving average of €4.55. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

