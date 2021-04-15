Aixtron’s (AIXXF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

