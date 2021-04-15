Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $829.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce $829.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $833.70 million and the lowest is $825.46 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $764.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,984 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.