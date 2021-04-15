Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 79,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKBA opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $478.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

