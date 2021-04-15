Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,473. The company has a market cap of $508.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

