Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 149.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

