Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given a C$17.50 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at C$20.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$16.85 and a 52 week high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7903828 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.