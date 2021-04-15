Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.96. 252,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.85 and its 200 day moving average is $259.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

