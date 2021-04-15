AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.98

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

