AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 366,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

In other news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AlloVir by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AlloVir by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit