AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading 4.7% Higher

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 366,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

In other news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AlloVir by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AlloVir by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

