Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 175.3% from the March 15th total of 501,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of AAU stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Almaden Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca Tuligtic project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

