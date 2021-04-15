Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,280.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.91 on Thursday, hitting $2,285.75. 14,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,849.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

