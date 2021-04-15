Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $31.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,273.43. 24,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,444. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,273.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,089.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,841.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

