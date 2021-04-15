Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 6,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $817,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,445. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

