Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

