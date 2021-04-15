Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 3,190,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,597,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. CWM LLC increased its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.