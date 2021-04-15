AMEPAY Hits Market Cap of $17.96 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and $1.95 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00273882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.96 or 0.00748708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,986.85 or 1.00134260 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.99 or 0.00864814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

