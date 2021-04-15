American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 79,208 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,068,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.