American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

