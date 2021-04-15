American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $278.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMT. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.17.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $241.68 on Monday. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.