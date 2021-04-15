Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

NYSE AMP opened at $246.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $248.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.