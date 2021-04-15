Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $57.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

