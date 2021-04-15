Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 15,539 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $53,298.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,666,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,145,542.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Amesite Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Amesite in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

