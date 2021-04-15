Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,054. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,675. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

