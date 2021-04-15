Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of AutoNation worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

