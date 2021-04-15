Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,970 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,970 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,217,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Ternium by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 446,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Ternium by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 347,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TX opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

