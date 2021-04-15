Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce sales of $10.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.92 million. Exagen reported sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $48.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.59 million, with estimates ranging from $59.67 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

XGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 60,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,066. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $220.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,292 shares of company stock worth $1,799,842 in the last 90 days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

