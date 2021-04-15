Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SRAX.

SRAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in SRAX by 636.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.52 on Monday. SRAX has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

