Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Freed Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 154,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,974,354. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

