Analysts Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to report $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.28. Oracle reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $78.29. 13,591,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,728,497. The company has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. Oracle has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $78.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

