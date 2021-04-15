Analysts Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.25). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 18,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,559. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Otonomy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

