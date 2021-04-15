Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $38.85

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. 404,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.