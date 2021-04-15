Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $38.85

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMCX stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. 404,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Analyst Recommendations for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit